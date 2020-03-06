Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Arsenal v West Ham

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp is backing Arsenal to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League by beating West Ham United at The Emirates this weekend.

The north Londoners are preparing to welcome the Hammers to their home ground on Saturday afternoon as they look to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, although they do have a game in hand on their London rivals.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are currently in 16th place in the table and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Redknapp is expecting to see Arsenal collect the three points on Saturday as Mikel Arteta looks to try and steer the Gunners to Champions League qualification.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Redknapp said: “Arsenal have endured a rollercoaster ride during the last few weeks as they prepare to host London rivals West Ham at the Emirates stadium.

“They are looking to make it a hat trick of Premier League wins on home soil as they try to make a late bid for a top-four berth.

“With three straight top-flight fixtures away from home on the bounce after this weekend, it’s imperative that three more points are secured and the Hammers arrive only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

“They were thankful to new signing Jarrod Bowen, who opened the scoring in a crucial 3-1 home success over Southampton last week, which ended a seven-match winless run.”

I don’t think West Ham will be able to follow up last week’s victory against far stronger opponents and Arsenal can maintain their chase on the clubs above them.

Arsenal will face Manchester City and Brighton in their next two Premier League games after Saturday’s clash.

They will then take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday 21 March.

