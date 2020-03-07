Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Arsenal v West Ham

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to beat West Ham United in the London derby at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are looking to record their third successive Premier League win under Mikel Arteta when the Hammers make the short trip across the English capital.

Arsenal have beaten Newcastle United and Everton in their last two Premier League games to keep alive their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish this term.

Arteta’s side can only qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four following their surprise Europa League exit at the hands of Olympiacos in the round of 32.

West Ham were 3-1 winners against Southampton last weekend to move out of the relegation zone thanks to their superior goal difference over Watford and Bournemouth.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Arsenal to ease to a straightforward win against West Ham in the London derby at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

“West Ham had a wonderful result last week and I’m pleased for David Moyes. There’s been slow improvement for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and I like his authority,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“I’m excited about the progress of the youngsters, and for the first time in a while I feel there’s a genuine hope for those coming through. Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all have really strong Arsenal futures.

“West Ham will be a handful and Michail Antonio seems the best solution for them at present with his pace and power, but I still feel there’s a vulnerability about their defence.

“I think it’s going to be a busy day for Lukasz Fabianski back at his old club.”

Arsenal will take on defending Premier League champions Manchester City at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will make the trip to Brighton in their next away fixture in the Premier League next Saturday.

Arsenal haven’t finished in the Premier League’s top four in the last three seasons under Arsene Wenger and then Unai Emery.

