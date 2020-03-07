Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v West Ham

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson believes that Arsenal will drop points in a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta after recording back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time under the Spanish head coach.

Arsenal have beaten Everton and Newcastle United in their last two Premier League games, scoring seven goals.

However, the Gunners did suffer a setback in the Europa League last week following a surprise 2-1 loss to Greek side Olympiacos in the second leg of their last-32 clash.

The north London side are in tenth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

West Ham recorded a rare Premier League win last time out thanks to a 3-1 victory over Southampton at the London Stadium.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing the Gunners to play out a 1-1 draw with West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I was imperative West Ham beat Southampton last week, and they did. That has given them something to build on,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I fancy the Hammers to get something this time too.

“I know Hammers boss David Moyes has never won a league game at Arsenal in 15 attempts, but I am taking him out of the equation.

“Their tails will be up, there will be a decent atmosphere because it is a London derby, and, if they go for it a bit, this might just be their time now where they can pick up some positive results.

“Don’t get me wrong, West Ham still have issues – but I am still not convinced by the Gunners, either.

“The Gunners have won their past two Premier League games, but I do not see them going on a long winning run.”

Arsenal will host defending Premier League champions Manchester City at The Emirates on Wednesday night in a bid to close the gap on the top four.

The Gunners will make the short trip to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on the road next Saturday.

