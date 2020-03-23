Yaya Toure tells Arsenal to back manager Mikel Arteta

Yaya Toure discusses Mikel Arteta's hopes of being a success at Arsenal as their new manager

The Sport Review staff
Monday 23 March 2020
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Yaya Toure has told Arsenal to get behind their new manager Mikel Arteta and back him in the forthcoming transfer windows.

The Spaniard is currently getting used to life in charge at The Emirates after having been brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

Arsenal have enjoyed something of an upturn in form in recent weeks following Arteta’s appointment at The Emirates, with the Gunners having won their last three Premier League games on the spin.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

Former Manchester City midfielder Toure has now told the Gunners to get fully behind their new boss in the forthcoming transfer windows to give him the best possible chance of success at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Toure said: “I think Arteta will be a very, very good manager.

“I worked with him for a couple of years at Man City and I saw him in action.

“I want Arsenal to spend more and back him because he can one of the best in the world if the board allow him to do what he wants.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action in the first weekend of May with a home clash against leaders Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

The north London side finished in fifth place in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

