Arteta makes honest admission to Arsenal fans about Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has vowed to do whatever he can to help convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to Arsenal.

The Gabon international’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and as things stand, he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Aubameyang has been a key player for Arsenal this season, scoring 17 goals and making one assist in 25 Premier League games for the north London side.

The forward has netted 20 times in all competitions this term and has been the north Londoners’ main source of goals throughout the campaign.

Arsenal are understandably thought to be keen to tie Aubameyang down to a new long-term contract, and Arteta has admitted that the Gunners will do what they can to keep hold of the 30-year-old.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Arteta said: “We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have, his intentions, where we are sitting in that moment.

“I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances.”

Aubameyang will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on West Ham United in the Premier League at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

