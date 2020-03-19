Bruno Fernandes hopes to follow Man United legend’s example at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes says he is hoping to emulate Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has already proven a big hit with Manchester United supporters since his move to the 20-time English champions in the January transfer window.

Manchester United signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon to bolster their attacking options in the middle of the park.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with a series of impressive performances in the Premier League and the Europa League to win over the club’s supporters.

The 25-year-old has already scored three goals and has made three assists in eight games in all competitions to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since his arrival.

Manchester United’s best-ever Portuguese player was Cristiano Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his six-season stint at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is hoping to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps at Manchester United, having already mirrored some of his success at his former club Sporting Lisbon.

“He welcomed me very well to the Portugal national team,” Fernandes told Cronache di Spogliatoi, according to talkSPORT.

“We look at him as an idol, he has always been an idol for me. I followed his example, he is one of my favourites.

“When I was called up by Portugal, he came to me saying, ‘You are doing a good job at Sporting, I like it’.

“Words like these make the difference.”

Fernandes has netted two goals and has made three assists in five Premier League games to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since his arrival at the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

