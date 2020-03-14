Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea FC fans about coronavirus

Callum Hudson-Odoi takes to social media to update fans after he tested positive for Coronavirus

By Social Spy Saturday 14 March 2020, 23:30 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken to social media to reveal that he is already feeling better following his positive test for coronavirus.

The Chelsea FC attacker displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and he did not return to Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground since then as a precaution.

Hudson-Odoi was subsequently tested for the virus and he received a positive result on Thursday evening, causing Chelsea FC to partially close their Cobham base.

Chelsea FC confirmed that those who had close contact with Hudson-Odoi at the club’s training ground would self-isolate in line with government recommendations.

Hudson-Odoi then took to social media on Friday to update fans on how he was feeling, posting a selfie video of himself in seemingly high spirits.

In the short video clip posted on Instagram, Hudson-Odoi said: “Hi guys. As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

“I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

The teenager’s post came before the Premier League took the decision to suspend all matches in the top flight until the first week of April at the earliest.

