‘Delightful’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Everton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Chelsea FC for playing some “delightful” football during their 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues thoroughly outplayed the Toffees in west London as they took a step closer towards Champions League qualification with the home win.

Chelsea FC took the lead in the 14th minute thanks to Mason Mount’s smart turn and shot, before Pedro Rodriguez made it 2-0 with a fine finish in the 21st minute.

Willian then made it 3-0 to the hosts in 51st minute with a powerful low shot, before Oliver Giroud completed the rout three minutes later with a close-range finigh.

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and just two points behind third placed Leicester City.

Former England star Lineker was clearly impressed by what he saw from Chelsea FC as Frank Lampard’s men strengthened their grip on fourth place in the table.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Chelsea are smashing an admittedly below par Everton with some delightful football.”

After teenager Tino Anjorin made a second-half appearance from the bench for the Blues, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “Another @ChelseaFC teenager comes on in Tino Anjorin. At least with the early kickoff they’ll have time to do their homework and get to bed at a reasonable hour.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a trip to Aston Villa.

The Blues will then switch their focus back to Champions League affairs and the return leg of their last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid next Wednesday night.

