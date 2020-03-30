Chelsea FC issued stern warning about Billy Gilmour

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have been warned not to expect too much too soon from Billy Gilmour at Stamford Bridge by Gus Poyet.

The teenage midfielder has been earning plenty of praise lately following his fine form for the Blues when called upon by Frank Lampard in recent games.

Gilmour was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup at the start of the month at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old then also impressed as he helped Chelsea FC to seal a 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge after that.

Gilmour has been tipped as a star of the future under Lampard following his impressive performances in the middle of the park for the west London side.

However, although Poyet has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Gilmour so far in a Chelsea FC shirt, he has warned the Blues to be patient with the young midifelder.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Poyet said: “I think that it was important for the club to see him [Gilmour] before the end of the season.

“He showed how mature he is especially in possession. Again, it isn’t a matter of performing once or twice but every month, season through season.

“We should be happy to see him and hope he keeps developing his game slowly to become a better player because it is early doors. I really enjoyed watching him and he could be an interesting player for the future.

“I prefer to make sure people take time with him and not go the other way.

“I was at Stamford Bridge a long time ago when a young Josh McEachran was making the team at 17.

“The whole stadium was talking about him after that game. People were saying he was the next [Fernando] Redondo or [Pep] Guardiola.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out like that despite a great football career in the Championship. The idea to know is that it is difficult and [to know] how to progress in the next few months and years.”

As things stand, Chelsea FC are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip