Ethan Ampadu issues update on his Chelsea FC future

Ethan Ampadu insists that he is not concerned about the prospect of a Chelsea FC spending spree this summer

Thursday 12 March 2020
Ethan Ampadu has insisted that he is not concerned about the prospect of a Chelsea FC spending spree in the summer transfer window.

The Wales international is currently on loan with German side RB Leipzig after having been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge this season by Frank Lampard.

The 19-year-old defender has only notched up three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season and he has only started two games in all competitions for the German side.

Ampadu will be hoping to make some more first-team appearances for the Bundesliga outfit in the coming months before he returns to his parent club Chelsea FC in the summer.

With Chelsea FC not having signed any players for the last two transfer windows, the Blues are being tipped to spend big in the summer as they prepare for Lampard’s second campaign at the club.

However, the central defender has insisted that he is not concerned about the prospect of Chelsea FC spending big this summer and says he is ready to fight for a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Ampadu said: “In our sport most people progress on talent and hard work — and that’s what I see at Chelsea.

“Honestly, I pay no attention to the rumours [of big spending]. Sorry if that’s a boring answer but I’m just concentrating on my football and trying to get better every day.

“I followed Chelsea as a young fan until I joined the club as a player aged 16.

“From that point, I thought only about its future and that’s all I am concerned about. It’s my club, always has been and it will always be my home in football.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Aston Villa.

