Roy Keane impressed by ‘brilliant’ Chelsea FC in 4-0 win over Everton

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane praised Pedro Rodriguez for scoring a “brilliant” goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues started brightly at Stamford Bridge and took the lead in the 14th minute when Mason Mount scored a brilliant goal with a lovely turn and shot into the bottom corner.

Pedro then doubled the home side’s lead in the 21st minute when he latched onto Ross Barkley’s fine through-pass and fired past Jordan Pickford.

Willian then made it 3-0 to the Blues in the 51st minute with a fine low shot from just outside the box, before Giroud made it 4-0 with a close-range finish three minutes later.

Manchester United legend Keane was highly impressed by the play Chelsea FC produced in the lead-up to their second goal by Pedro in west London.

Speaking over footage of Pedro’s first-half goal on Sky Sports at half-time, Keane said: “As good as Chelsea have been, Everton have been shocking. There was no pressure on the ball.

“But it’s lovely from Chelsea. Really lovely play. Simple, quick passes with Pedro running off people.

“It was a lovely link up with Giroud and Barkley. It’s so simple but brilliant. It was a lovely finish from Pedro. Brilliant, brilliant goal.”

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Wolves.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The west London side will then travel to Germany for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday 18 March.

