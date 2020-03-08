Roy Keane impressed by ‘brilliant’ Chelsea FC in 4-0 win over Everton

Roy Keane has his say on Chelsea FC's impressive display in their 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 8 March 2020, 15:55 UK
Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane praised Pedro Rodriguez for scoring a “brilliant” goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues started brightly at Stamford Bridge and took the lead in the 14th minute when Mason Mount scored a brilliant goal with a lovely turn and shot into the bottom corner.

Pedro then doubled the home side’s lead in the 21st minute when he latched onto Ross Barkley’s fine through-pass and fired past Jordan Pickford.

Willian then made it 3-0 to the Blues in the 51st minute with a fine low shot from just outside the box, before Giroud made it 4-0 with a close-range finish three minutes later.

Manchester United legend Keane was highly impressed by the play Chelsea FC produced in the lead-up to their second goal by Pedro in west London.

Speaking over footage of Pedro’s first-half goal on Sky Sports at half-time, Keane said: “As good as Chelsea have been, Everton have been shocking. There was no pressure on the ball.

“But it’s lovely from Chelsea. Really lovely play. Simple, quick passes with Pedro running off people.

“It was a lovely link up with Giroud and Barkley. It’s so simple but brilliant. It was a lovely finish from Pedro. Brilliant, brilliant goal.”

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Wolves.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The west London side will then travel to Germany for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday 18 March.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham delivers fresh injury update for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United suffer injury setback ahead of Man City showdown
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool FC star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard confirms fresh injury blow ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic delivers big Chelsea FC injury update
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli opens up on ‘brilliant’ Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal striker Aubameyang explains why he ‘doesn’t need’ trophies
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool FC star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta admits he’s thrilled by new Arsenal signing after 1-0 win over West Ham
ScoopDragon Football News Network