Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to beat Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will return to Premier League action fresh from their impressive 2-0 win against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley against the Premier League leaders set up a quarter-final tie with Leicester City.

Chelsea FC played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend as they missed out on the chance to extend their cushion in fourth place.

Frank Lampard’s side have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games.

Everton are winless in their last two top-flight outings since their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a narrow win against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“I like the way Everton are playing at the moment, Ancelotti has really got them doing well, although he got a red card in the last match, but I don’t think that will have much impact on preparations. I think Chelsea will have too much for them and I think they will nick it,” Berbatov told Metro.

Chelsea FC are looking to avoid losing three successive games against Everton for the first time in 36 years.

The west London side will make the trip to Aston Villa next weekend as Lampard’s men look to finish in fourth place in the club legend’s first season in charge.

The Blues lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last month.

