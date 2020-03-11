Billy Gilmour sends message to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Billy Gilmour has thanked Frank Lampard for showing faith in his ability at Chelsea FC this season.

The 18-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his recent performances for the west London side, having started the club’s last two games in all competitions.

Gilmour was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup last week.

The teenager then started his second successive game at Stamford Bridge as he helped Lampard’s men to claim a 4-0 win over Everton and take a step closer towards Champions League qualification.

Gilmour will now be hoping to push on and hold down a more regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months.

And the midfielder has admitted that the coaching staff at Chelsea FC, including manager Lampard, have been key to his impressive performances.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Gilmour said: “I trust my own ability, and play with great players around me.

“They help me a lot with their movement so I can play them the ball. You need to keep it moving, keep it simple. Then when you start to settle into the game you can start hitting the longer passes and play more forward passes.

“It’s down to the gaffer as well for trusting me to play in these big games. Jody, Joe and the gaffer have been brilliant with me.

“I have had them [Morris and Edwards] through the youth and then to come to the first team with them has been really good for me. It’s really good for them to show trust.

“You can see that the manager will give the young players an opportunity and it’s up to us to take it when we get the chance. It’s exciting to be at Chelsea and I just want to take my opportunity when it comes.”

Gilmour will be hoping to be involved once again when Chelsea FC travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Blues are currently leading the way for a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

