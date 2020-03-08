Frank Lampard confirms fresh injury blow ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will be sidelined for longer than first anticipated after the Chelsea FC attacker suffered a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury.

The teenager had been closing in on a comeback for the Blues but suffered a recurrence of a muscular problem during a training session last week and Chelsea FC are now assessing the extent of the damage.

Hudson-Odoi has not featured for Chelsea FC since the 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the start of February and it is now unclear when he will be back available for the Blues.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to make a comeback as soon as possible as he bids to win a place in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Asked for an update on Hudson-Odoi’s status, Lampard told a news conference on Friday: “He had a re-injury yesterday [Thursday]. We’re having a scan this afternoon. He will be longer than expected.

“It’s tough. He wasn’t rushed back. All the signs were he was fit to train.

“He got re-injured on his first training session with us. It’s frustrating for him, a young boy who is so keen to play, and frustrating because it’s another injury for us.”

Chelsea FC currently have a long injury list which includes the likes of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic.

Speaking at the same news conference, Lampard revealed that he is hopeful that Abraham will be back in action by the end of March, and also confirmed that and Loftus-Cheek have been stepping up their recoveries behind closed doors at Cobham.

