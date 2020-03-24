‘He’s a fantastic player’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC midfielder

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Ross Barkley following his recent impressive run in the Chelsea FC first team.

The midfielder has struggled with a string of injury issues in recent months but he was impressing for Chelsea FC when called upon by Frank Lampard before the season was put on hold earlier this month.

The 26-year-old has made three assists in 13 Premier League games so far this season, although he has been limited to just eight starts in the top flight this term.

Barkley has also scored three goals for the Blues in the cup competitions for Lampard’s men and he was showing signs of some promising form before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole has been keeping a close eye on Barkley’s form of late and he says he has been highly impressed by the midfielder’s performances.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Cole said: “I like everything about Ross. Technically, he’s spot on.

“The mental aspect of the game, he’s getting better and better. Tactically he is improving all the time.

“I just think he’s a top top player for Chelsea and England.

“As football evolves, players like him are getting more and more valued. He’s a fantastic player.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Blues are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip