Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic is eager to return to action for Chelsea FC following a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

The United States international has been sidelined since Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Pulisic has missed Chelsea FC’s last seven Premier League games as the Blues look to finish in the top four for the second successive season.

The American playmaker has endured a stop-start first season at Stamford Bridge after he completed a move to Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent during the Premier League campaign, such as his hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor last year.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Lampard provided an update on Pulisic.

“It’s certainly frustrating for them, particularly Christian has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back,” Lampard said.

“[It’s the same] concern I have every week when they’re not fit, it’s no greater.

“I’m hoping when I’m not giving an answer [as to when they will return] it’s not like I’m looking into the distance and can’t see the answer, I’m hoping that they might be fit over the next week or two.

“I just can’t say that with clarity because they’ve both had their issues so that’s been a difficult one. But my concern remains the same as it always has been.”

Pulisic has scored five goals and has made two assists in 16 games in the Premier League this season.

The American playmaker has also netted one goal and has made one assists in four Champions League appearances.

Chelsea FC will host Everton in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip