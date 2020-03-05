Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Everton clash

Mateo Kovacic (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea FC duo Mateo Kovacic and Willian suffered injuries in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Croatia international was replaced by Mason Mount in the 42nd minute at Stamford Bridge before Willian had to be replaced in the 51st minute by Jorginho.

Chelsea FC secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the fifth round courtesy of goals from Willian in the first half and Ross Barkley in the second half.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about the injuries to Kovacic and Willian, Lampard said:

“Both have got Achilles issues. Willian hopefully isn’t too bad, that’s what he’s reporting. We’ll see tomorrow. Kovacic feels slightly worse, but hopefully not too drastic. We’ll see.

“We’ll have to have a bit of a count on Thursday, as they’re off tomorrow. We’ll see where we’re at in terms of midfield players.

“Sometimes you can moan about injuries, and I have, but the reality is you have to keep fighting and go with it, and when the players show the spirit they have tonight you hope it gives them strength as a group to keep moving forward.”

Willian has been an important player for the west London side in recent weeks in their pursuit of a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge.

Kovacic has been a regular in the middle of the park in his second season at Stamford Bridge following his permanent switch to Chelsea FC from Real Madrid last summer.

Chelsea FC will take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their next Premier League fixture following a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

The Blues will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next away fixture in the Premier League on Saturday 14 March.

