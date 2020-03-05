‘Huge in talent’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC teenager

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says he has “absolute trust” in Billy Gilmour after the teenager’s man of the match performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was named in the Chelsea FC starting XI to take on the Premier League leaders for a place in the quarter-finals.

Gilmour impressed in the middle of the park with his composure and his passing despite the 18-year-old coming up against experienced opponents in Fabinho and Adam Lallana.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley secured a 2-0 win for the west London side and booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Gilmour’s display was widely lauded despite him only having played six times with three starts before the visit of the Champions League holders on Tuesday night.

Speaking at his post-match media conference, Lampard was full of praise for Gilmour, highlighting his unwavering faith in the Chelsea FC youngster.

“I have absolute trust in Billy. I remember when he first came on against Sheffield United and we drew the game, people questioned this kid, but I have no problem with him,” Lampard said.

“If he’s small in stature he’s huge in personality, and he’s also huge in talent. When I look at a midfield player I have lots of questions.

“Do you want to receive the ball in all positions and all moments? Yes, he does. Do you want to make angles and pick the right pass? Yes, he generally does. Will you put your foot in? Yes, he does.

“He does all the right things, and he’s humble. All his family were here tonight, his nan and grandad were down from Scotland, and what a performance.

“It wasn’t just as a youngster coming into the team, that’s one level, he performed like a top-class player going up against top-class players. It was a great night for Billy.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon when Gilmour will be hoping to retain his starting spot in the Blues team.

Lampard’s side are in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United.

