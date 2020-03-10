Frank Lampard gives Chelsea FC verdict on Billy Gilmour

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard says he was impressed with Billy Gilmour against Everton on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 10 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says he was encouraged by Billy Gilmour’s ability to play in a more advanced midfield role in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old started his second successive game to help the Blues ease to a resounding win over their second Merseyside opponents in a week.

Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud all got on the score-sheet in Chelsea FC’s rout of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Chelsea FC youngster was asked to play higher up the pitch in latter stages of the Premier League clash – and he impressed in the advanced position.

Gilmour was named the man of the match in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round last week.

The Scottish teenager was used in a deeper role against Jurgen Klopp’s side, excelling up against Fabinho and Adam Lallana.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Gilmour’s performance, Lampard admitted that he was delighted to see the Scottish midfielder show his versatility.

“Billy is receiving the ball in difficult areas on the pitch where if you don’t move it quickly you don’t get the rhythm of our play and secondly if you give it away there it is dangerous, so you need confidence to do that, and Jorginho has it and Billy has it,” Lampard said.

“One of the most pleasing things is that Billy showed that in the first half and then when he stepped up and played as one of the higher midfield players later in the game, he instantly took it on board, arriving in their box and playing balls higher up the pitch and he showed he can do both [positions] which is a great thing for me when I am thinking about how the midfield looks at times.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position and three points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Blues will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in their next Premier League game on Saturday night.

