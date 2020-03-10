Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC’s chances of finishing in top four

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC need to finish the Premier League "with strength and get better"

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 10 March 2020
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned that Chelsea FC still need to improve and finish the season “with strength” to secure a top-four place.

The Blues were resounding 4-0 winners against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to lay down a marker in the race to secure a Champions League spot this term.

Goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willian sealed for three points for the west London side.

Chelsea FC have a three-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United as the race to secure fourth spot hots up.

Lampard’s side have endured a positive couple of weeks after dispatching Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC and Everton.

But the Stamford Bridge have struggled to find a level of consistency over the past few months.

However, the Blues boss admitted that he doesn’t feel Chelsea FC are in a comfortable position in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

“I am experienced enough to know we go to Aston Villa for our next game and they are fighting for their lives, they have good players so we must try to replicate what we showed [against Everton],” Lampard said.

“We had a good patch early in the season, we have struggled with inconsistency recently, but who hasn’t in this league apart from Liverpool, and in a transitional period, although I don’t accept that, it is understandable.

“So we have to work as have [against Everton] to show that we can finish [the season] with strength and get better.”

The Blues will make the trip to relegation strugglers Aston Villa in their next Premier League game at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday 18 March.

The Blues lost 3-0 to the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

