Joe Cole makes Chelsea FC prediction about Frank Lampard

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole is backing Frank Lampard to develop into one of the greatest English managers in history following his solid start to life as Chelsea FC boss.

Lampard has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge well in recent months after having been drafted in as Maurizio Sarri’s successor at the west London club last summer.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and are on course to secure Champions League qualification as they look to end the season in the best possible fashion.

Lampard has earned lots of praise for the way he has opted to give youth a chance to shine at Stamford Bridge this season, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James enjoying regular runs in the first team.

Now, former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole has underlined his belief that Lampard will go on to be one of the best English managers in history.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Cole said: “I can understand people didn’t think he had much experience at the start of the job but I was never in any doubt he’d be a top manager.

“I think he’s a smart guy, Frank. There’s no doubt in my mind he will go on to be one of the best managers we’ve ever produced. He’s so driven.

“Chelsea must be absolutely buzzing at what he’s done for the club.

“The club’s cohesive, it’s working well. Systems are in place. They’re performing well.

“He’s blooded some young players and put some value on the bottom line of the club.

“I think he’s done a tremendous job.”

Chelsea FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City, but it remains to be seen if there will be further disruptions to the top-flight fixture list.

