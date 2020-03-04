Jurgen Klopp rates Frank Lampard’s impact at Chelsea FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Frank Lampard is doing a “fabulous” job at Chelsea FC, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Blues appointed their all-time record goal-scorer as their new manager last summer after Maurizio Sarri left the west London side to take over the reins at Juventus.

Lampard had a mere 12 months of management under his belt after his stint in charge of Championship side Derby County before he was lured to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea FC manager has been widely praised for giving a number of youngsters a chance to shine in the first-team since his appointment last summer.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have all excelled in the Blues team under Lampard as the Chelsea FC boss makes the most of their brilliant youth system.

Chelsea FC played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon to maintain their fourth-placed position.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Klopp heaped praise on Lampard:

“Frank is doing a fabulous job. It’s brilliant. Super job from what I can see. I like the project a lot. Having that amount of sensational young players is nice.

“To fight for the Champions League places that means you have to beat three or four teams with similar possibilities and circumstances. That’s not so easy.”

Chelsea FC will host Everton in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Lampard’s side look to cement fourth place.

The Blues will make the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday 14 March.

