Frank Lampard hints 32-year-old will play big role in rest of Chelsea FC’s season

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard reckons Pedro Rodriguez can play a big role for the Blues in the rest of the campaign

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 5 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has tipped Pedro Rodriguez to play a big role for Chelsea FC in the rest of their campaign after his display in Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round.

Pedro was handed his second successive start in all competitions for the visit of the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge mid-week.

The 32-year-old has found his first-team opportunities limited so far this season following Lampard’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement.

However, Pedro excelled in the cup clash as the former FC Barcelona winger proved a constant threat for Neco Williams and Liverpool FC.

The Spain international had two shots on goal, completed three dribbles and won five tackles in an all-action performance on his 200th appearance for Chelsea FC.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Pedro’s performance, Lampard tipped the Spanish winger to have a big role to play in the rest of their campaign.

“He was outstanding in work ethic and players look up to him because of what he has done. He is always a goal threat. In terms of the season, parts have been difficult,” Lampard said.

“He was in the team at the start, then got injured, then got out, but what he’s shown, particularly in recent weeks, is a real desire to be the best trainer, look sharp, be hungry, give advice and give the young players around him a lift with his body language.

“If he carries on like tonight he can be very important for us for the rest of the season.

“He’s an infectious player, has consistent work-rate, can always do things with the ball, and gives everything for the team.”

Pedro has only started seven times in the Premier League this season since Lampard took over the reins of the west London outfit.

The Blues will take on Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Chelsea FC look to cement fourth place.

The west London side are in fourth place and three points ahead of Manchester United.

