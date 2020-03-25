Rio Ferdinand makes Chelsea FC prediction about 20-year-old

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand is backing Reece James to develop into a “mainstay” of the Chelsea FC team.

The 20-year-old has been one of the big positives at the west London side in the current campaign after challenging to start in the right-back position in Frank Lampard’s team.

James’ willingness to tackle, energy on the ball and crossing ability have won the Chelsea FC youngster some rave reviews and new admirers over the past few months.

The Chelsea FC youth graduate has made two assists in 17 games in the Premier League to contribute towards the west London side’s bid to finish in the top four.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is expecting big things from James for both Chelsea FC and England in the future.

“Another one is Reece James – I like this kid. With his crossing he puts teams under pressure, he wants to hurt the opposing team and make you face your own goal,” Ferdinand said on his Instagram live during a Q&A.

“He’s got so much growth in his game. He is versatile – he’s played centre-half for Wigan, he can play right-back, even in centre midfield.

“Plus he looks like he’s got a great temperament which is huge and physically he is like a middleweight boxer.

“He’s strong, solid, quick and aggressive.”

“I think he’ll become a mainstay in that team.”

The Chelsea starlet made his senior debut in a 7-0 victory over Grimsby Town in the League Cup back in September, scoring a goal and making an assist.

James scored his first Champions League goal in a 4-4 draw with Dutch side Ajax in the Champions League group stage last year.

The Chelsea FC prospect has made two appearances for the England Under-21 international team but the right-back hasn’t earned a call up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad yet.

The Blues are in fourth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip