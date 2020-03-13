Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC about Man United star’s impact in top-four battle

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Frank Lampard believes Bruno Fernandes’ impact means Manchester United are genuine threat to Chelsea FC’s bid to finish in fourth place.

The Portugal international has inspired Manchester United to go on an unbeaten run since his move to the Old Trafford outfit from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has scored five times and has made two assists in five Premier League appearances to help the Red Devils to move to within three points of Manchester United.

The £47m signing got on the score-sheet in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last month in a potentially big result in the context of the top-four race.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon before Manchester United make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Blues boss Lampard believes Fernandes could have a big say on the top-four outcome, adding that he is cautious about Chelsea FC’s prospects due to the Portuguese midfielder’s impact.

“It can change very quickly [being in the top four] as it has this season,” Lampard is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“We can’t look around too much, we just have to worry about ourselves.

“We have to keep ramming home the point that we’re in the driving seat in terms of fourth position but it means nothing if we take our foot off the accelerator and after the last two performances, we have a little template that we need to carry on with.

“There’s still a long way to go. Manchester United are in great form, their acquisitions in January have given them a nice spring in their step so they’re going to challenge but so are quite a few teams.

“Even if it looks like a small cushion, I don’t feel that way.

“I feel like we need to focus on ourselves and get ourselves right and fight to the end for it.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action next week when the Blues take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 clash.

Lampard’s men lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last month.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip