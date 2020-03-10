‘I’ll keep him grounded’: Mount sends message to Chelsea FC teenager

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has vowed to help keep Billy Gilmour grounded following the youngster’s recent fine form for Chelsea FC.

Gilmour has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances after having started Chelsea FC’s last two games in all competitions.

The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match as Chelsea FC claimed a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round last week, and he followed that up with another impressive display as the Blues beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Gilmour will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team with the Blues as he bids to try and help Frank Lampard’s men to finish in the top four.

Mount knows Gilmour well and although he has been delighted to see the teenager impress with his performances, he has vowed to make sure that the success does not get to him.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “He’s been dominant and confident on the ball, which is what you want.

“The young players coming through are going to have these challenges. It’s obviously a big achievement to make it into the first team, to start a game at home at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s very grounded, got a good family around him and he’s a very screwed-on boy so it won’t get to him at all.

“I won’t let it get to him either – I’ll keep him grounded so he’ll be fine!”

Mount continued: “I’m very close to him so I know what character he is and I had no doubts whatsoever about him stepping up and performing the way he has in the last two games.

“I have massive confidence in him and he shows it when he comes out onto the pitch.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they take on Aston Villa away from home.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge.

