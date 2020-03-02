Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard issues update on Tammy Abraham injury

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea FC Tammy Abraham has travelled to Barcelona to get his ankle injury assessed by a specialist.

The striker was not included in the squad as the Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The England international picked up the problem against Arsenal at the turn of the year and he has been in and out of the Chelsea FC team since sustaining the issue.

The 22-year-old forward has been a key part of the Chelsea FC squad this season and he has scored 13 goals and made three assists in the Premier League for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC fans will be hoping that Abraham won’t be out of action for too much longer, but Lampard has admitted that he has no fresh update about when the forward will be back in action despite his trip to Spain.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website after the draw with Bournemouth, Lampard replied when asked about Abraham’s injury: “He went to Barcelona to have a look at his ankle with another pair of eyes on it but I’ve got no update.

“I’m hoping it’s not a long-term injury but at the same time I can’t say he’ll be back for Tuesday.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup fifth-round action on Tuesday night when they take on Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge in front of their home fans.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip