Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Chelsea FC

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer believes that Chelsea FC need to sort out their defensive frailties as quickly as possible if they are to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish this season.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in the Premier League away from home on Saturday afternoon as they dropped yet more points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight to allow their rivals to get closer to them in the table.

As things stand, the west London side still occupy fourth spot in the Premier League table, but the Blues will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks if they are to cement a spot in the Champions League for next season.

Now, England legend Shearer has pointed out that the Blues need to step up their performances at the back and fix their leaky defence if they are to challenge for the top four.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, Shearer said: “They have got injuries but they did have a nine-point cushion to fifth position in November

“They are conceding too many goals. They have conceded 39 goals and there is no consistency in there in terms of the players that are used in that back-line.

“They had a lot of possession today [against Bournemouth] and they have got to start turning [it into goals].”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Liverpool FC in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

