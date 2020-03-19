David Luiz: How I really felt about swapping Chelsea FC for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

David Luiz has admitted that his move to Arsenal from Chelsea FC last summer was “not easy” after he opted to leave the west London club for a second time.

The Brazilian defender opted to quit Stamford Bridge following Frank Lampard’s appointment at the west London club last summer, as he chose to move across London and sign for the Gunners.

David Luiz has been a regular fixture in the first team at Arsenal this season under Unai Emery and more recently Mikel Arteta.

The defender has scored two goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League games so far this term and he has also made seven appearances in the cup competitions.

He seems not to have struggled too much with his move to Chelsea FC’s local rivals, but the defender has now admitted that the transfer was not an easy one for him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, David Luiz said: “I can be honest with you, the first three days or week was not easy to understand all the emotions or how I was feeling, because everybody knows my history with Chelsea.

“I had this connection with everyone at the club. It was so massive and big and I was missing every single one.

“Every text message I was receiving, people were saying: ‘Come back, come back, come back, come back, we are here for you’.

“I give you the example of a gentleman there who is 75 years old. He was taking breakfast with me at the time when he had the opportunity.

“He was texting me: ‘I am still waiting for you here to take the breakfast again’.

“This kind of thing was so difficult for me, because I am someone that sees the heart as the most important thing.

“But then after that, in the professional way, I was saying: ‘It is a new moment for you. It is another big thing for you to do. Maybe if you stay in the comfort zone it is not going to be the best thing for you?’

“If you look at my history of life I was never wishing to stay in the comfort zone.

“It was a top decision. [Arsenal] are a big club. I want to make this club improve and to shine again. The first days were difficult but after that I started to adapt.

“Now I am so happy and I want to do big, big things with Arsenal.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge.

The north London side are currently scheduled to return to top-flight action with a clash against Liverpool FC on 2 May as things stand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip