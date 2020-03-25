‘A massive asset’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC teenager

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole has heaped more praise on Billy Gilmour following his recent fine performances for Chelsea FC.

The teenager has been catching the eye with a number of fine performances in recent weeks after having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour, 18, was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup recently.

He then followed that up with another stellar display as Chelsea FC claimed a 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League in the final game before the season was put on hold.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole has been highly impressed by what he seen from Gilmour in recent weeks and he feels that the future is bright for the Scottish youngster at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Star, Cole said: “Billy was terrific, a real talent. A cultured footballer. He can be what he wants. I like him in that midfield role.

“All Billy needs to do is keep his feet on the ground.

“He’s another massive asset for Chelsea. It will all come down to how he performs. Once you’ve got that shirt it’s up to you to deal with it.

“To be where he is and playing how he is is a massive achievement for him and his parents. He’s a well-grounded young man.”

Chelsea FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the Premier League schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip