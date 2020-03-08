Frank Lampard opens up on Billy Gilmour ahead of Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea FC youngster Billy Gilmour has taken his recent fine performance against Liverpool FC in his stride.

The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim an impressive 2-0 home win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round last week.

Gilmour produced an assured performance in the middle of the park as he helped to inspire Lampard’s men through to the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

Jorginho will be suspended for Chelsea FC’s home clash against Everton on Sunday and Mateo Kovacic is also sidelined with an injury, meaning that Gilmour could make his first Premier League start of the season at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, however, insists that Gilmour has not been getting carried away with the fall-out to his fine performance last week.

Asked how Gilmour has been coping in recent days, Lampard told a news conference on Friday: “He’s been the same.

“He had a day off, I’m sure he enjoyed it, he should do. His family were here for the game.

“Billy is a very determined young lad, very smart. He’ll understand it was a good game for him, but the hard work starts now.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their clash with Everton with a trip to Aston Villa next weekend.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification under Lampard.

