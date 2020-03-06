Billy Gilmour declares himself ready to play for Chelsea FC v Everton

Billy Gilmour says he is ready to play if called upon by Frank Lampard for Chelsea FC's clash with Everton on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 6 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Billy Gilmour has insisted that he is ready to perform if called upon by Frank Lampard for Chelsea FC’s home clash with Everton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match and earned lots of praise for his performance as he helped Chelsea FC to beat Liverpool FC 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Indeed, Gilmour has been impressing whenever he has been called upon by Lampard this season, and he will be hoping to have more of an impact in the final few months of the season.

The teenager is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season, but with Jorginho suspended and Mateo Kovacic an injury doubt for this weekend’s clash, Gilmour could be kept in the starting line-up by Lampard.

And midfielder is taking nothing for granted, but he insists he is ready to deliver if called upon by the Chelsea FC boss again.

Asked if he is ready for more action in the coming games following the injuries and suspensions, Gilmour replied: “Hopefully.

“I have been learning off them [Kovacic and Jorginho] in training and watching them in games and to play alongside both of them was brilliant, but hopefully Kova is back and fit for the weekend, and we will see how it goes from there.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes claim about Liverpool FC midfielder’s injury
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard hints 32-year-old will play big role in rest of Chelsea FC’s season
Mateo Kovacic
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Everton clash
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s a great player’: David Luiz praises new Arsenal signing
Jurgen Klopp
Adam Lallana: What Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC players after Chelsea FC loss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport pundit predicts Derby County v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard hints 32-year-old will play big role in rest of Chelsea FC’s season
David De Gea
Shay Given sends warning to Man United about Dean Henderson
Eric Bailly
‘A pure talent’: Eric Bailly raves about new Man United signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network