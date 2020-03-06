Billy Gilmour declares himself ready to play for Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Billy Gilmour has insisted that he is ready to perform if called upon by Frank Lampard for Chelsea FC’s home clash with Everton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match and earned lots of praise for his performance as he helped Chelsea FC to beat Liverpool FC 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Indeed, Gilmour has been impressing whenever he has been called upon by Lampard this season, and he will be hoping to have more of an impact in the final few months of the season.

The teenager is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season, but with Jorginho suspended and Mateo Kovacic an injury doubt for this weekend’s clash, Gilmour could be kept in the starting line-up by Lampard.

And midfielder is taking nothing for granted, but he insists he is ready to deliver if called upon by the Chelsea FC boss again.

Asked if he is ready for more action in the coming games following the injuries and suspensions, Gilmour replied: “Hopefully.

“I have been learning off them [Kovacic and Jorginho] in training and watching them in games and to play alongside both of them was brilliant, but hopefully Kova is back and fit for the weekend, and we will see how it goes from there.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

