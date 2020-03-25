Chelsea FC issue official update about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s condition

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi is “feeling fine” and is “back to his usual self” after the Chelsea FC attacker tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chelsea FC winger was confirmed as having tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 March and he has been self-isolating at home as a precaution since then.

Hudson-Odoi quickly took to social media to reassure supporters that he was feeling fine during his recovery from the virus.

Now, Chelsea FC have released a statement to confirm that that teenager has been recovering well and has also been working on his fitness levels at home as he bids to make a return to action when the Premier League season resumes.

A statement posted on Chelsea FC’s official website read: “We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for COVID-19.

“In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge.

As things stand, the Blues are scheduled to return to action in the top flight with a home clash against Norwich City on 2 May.

However, it remains to be seen whether there are going to be any more disruptions to the schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

