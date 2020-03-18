Callum Hudson-Odoi updates Chelsea FC fans on his coronavirus recovery

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken to social media to update Chelsea FC fans on his recovery from coronavirus.

The Chelsea FC attacker displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold last week and subsequently revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hudson-Odoi has been recovering from the condition at home and he seems to be in good shape as he continues to isolate himself from others as a precaution.

The 19-year-old has now taken to social media to post a series of videos of himself working hard on an exercise bike at home as he bids to keep his fitness levels up.

Posting on his Instagram story, Hudson-Odoi shared various clips of himself training on the bike at home and wrote the caption: “Stay home, but find a way to work!”

Following Hudson-Odoi’s positive test, Chelsea FC confirmed that those who had close contact with Hudson-Odoi at the club’s training ground would self-isolate in line with government recommendations.

Hudson-Odoi has been in decent form for Chelsea FC so far this season, scoring one goal and making four assists in 17 Premier League games for the west London side.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table in the race for Champions League qualification.

