‘He has a great future’: Chelsea FC star raves about Blues teenager

Cesar Azpilicueta is tipping Billy Gilmour to develop into a quality player for Chelsea FC in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his performances for Chelsea FC in recent weeks despite his young age.

Gilmour was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC claim a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup last week after having produced a brilliant display in the middle of the park for the Blues.

The teenager will now be hoping to push on in the coming weeks and months as he looks to try and hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Chelsea FC defender Azpilicueta has opened up about how impressed he has been by what he has seen from Gilmour in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said of Gilmour: “What I remember about him since the beginning is that he always wants to give solutions.

“He has a great personality and that’s why when he goes on the pitch he always wants the ball.

“The level he showed against Liverpool was amazing: the composure he had, the way he played, the way he defended, he fought for every ball.

“It’s massive for us to have a player with this style of play. Now he has an opportunity and I am sure the way he played against Liverpool, and the way he behaves, he can be very important for us.

“He is still only 18 years old and he has a great future ahead of him. I am very pleased for him and now the only way he can go is improving every day.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon next week when they travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa.

The Blues will then head to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash, after having lost the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

