‘I’m ready to go’: Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reveal that he is “ready to go” and return to action for Chelsea FC as soon as the season resumes.

The USA international has been out injured since the start of the year and his recovery from the problem has taken longer than initially anticipated.

Pulisic has been sidelined with an abductor injury and he has not featured for the Blues since the New Year’s Day clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, with the Premier League season having been put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Pulisic has now revealed that he has all but shaken off the injury as he eyes a return to action for the Blues.

Speaking in an Instagram Live as quoted by the official Chelsea FC website, Pulisic said: “I’m feeling ready to go. I’m feeling good. I miss playing.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The west London side are scheduled to return to top-flight action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City, but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule.

