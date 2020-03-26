‘I’m ready to go’: Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic updates Chelsea FC fans about his fitness levels as he bids to return from an abductor injury

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 26 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reveal that he is “ready to go” and return to action for Chelsea FC as soon as the season resumes.

The USA international has been out injured since the start of the year and his recovery from the problem has taken longer than initially anticipated.

Pulisic has been sidelined with an abductor injury and he has not featured for the Blues since the New Year’s Day clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, with the Premier League season having been put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Pulisic has now revealed that he has all but shaken off the injury as he eyes a return to action for the Blues.

Speaking in an Instagram Live as quoted by the official Chelsea FC website, Pulisic said: “I’m feeling ready to go. I’m feeling good. I miss playing.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The west London side are scheduled to return to top-flight action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City, but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea FC issue official update about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s condition
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea FC issue official update about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s condition
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United receive boost in race to sign 16-year-old wonderkid – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes Chelsea FC prediction about 20-year-old
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli’s latest comments will delight Arsenal fans
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
‘A massive asset’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC teenager
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Covid-19 forces Olympics and Paralympics to postpone to 2021
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli’s latest comments will delight Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
Paul Ince: Why Liverpool FC aren’t one of the great teams yet
ScoopDragon Football News Network