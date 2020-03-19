Christian Pulisic provides positive update for Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reveal that he is feeling in good shape after having been told to self-isolate by Chelsea FC during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Players and staff at the west London club are around half-way through their period of self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus last week.

Chelsea FC recently reopened their training ground after a deep clean for those members of staff who are not self-isolating.

Pulisic has been out injured since New Year’s Day and the suspension of the Premier League will give the USA international some more time to recover from the problem as he bids to make himself available when football returns.

The 21-year-old was thought to be edging closer to a return to action in recent weeks before the top flight was put on hold until early April.

Now, the attacker has taken to social media to post a video of himself performing some kick-ups in his back garden as he continues through the period of self-isolation.

Pulisic shared the video below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Stay home and stay safe my people! At least I have my ball ⚽️.”

The USA forward has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far in his first season at the west London club.

