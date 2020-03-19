Christian Pulisic provides positive update for Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic takes to social media to reveal that he is in good shape as the Chelsea FC attacker continues to self-isolate

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 19 March 2020, 04:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reveal that he is feeling in good shape after having been told to self-isolate by Chelsea FC during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Players and staff at the west London club are around half-way through their period of self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus last week.

Chelsea FC recently reopened their training ground after a deep clean for those members of staff who are not self-isolating.

Pulisic has been out injured since New Year’s Day and the suspension of the Premier League will give the USA international some more time to recover from the problem as he bids to make himself available when football returns.

The 21-year-old was thought to be edging closer to a return to action in recent weeks before the top flight was put on hold until early April.

Now, the attacker has taken to social media to post a video of himself performing some kick-ups in his back garden as he continues through the period of self-isolation.

Pulisic shared the video below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Stay home and stay safe my people! At least I have my ball ⚽️.”

The USA forward has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far in his first season at the west London club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot bid to sign 22-year-old Argentina striker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Odion Ighalo’s agent breaks silence after Man United move
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Tony Adams: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC prioritise signing France striker ahead of Timo Werner – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira updates Arsenal fans on his recovery at home
Jurgen Klopp
Tony Adams: You can’t give the Premier League title to Liverpool FC
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi updates Chelsea FC fans on his coronavirus recovery
ScoopDragon Football News Network