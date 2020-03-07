Christian Pulisic delivers big Chelsea FC injury update

Christian Pulisic says that he is closing in on a return from injury for Chelsea FC

By Sportsbeat Saturday 7 March 2020, 04:30 UK
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reveal that he is “super close” to a return from injury for Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been sidelined since New Year’s day with a niggling injury issue that has taken longer for him to recover from than what was first expected.

Pulisic has been working hard on his fitness levels behind the scenes at Cobham in recent weeks as he bids to make himself available for selection again in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen exactly when the 21-year-old will be back in action for the Blues, but it seems that he is now finally approaching a comeback for Frank Lampard’s men.

Writing a comment on a post on his personal Instagram account, Pulisic said: “Very thankful for your support 💙 Working so hard and super close to a return 😊.”

Pulisic, who joined Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home clash with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues head into that game after having sealed their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to an impressive 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in midweek.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table but only three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

