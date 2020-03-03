BBC Sport pundit: Chelsea FC are punching above their weight

Garth Crooks explains why he thinks Chelsea FC Frank Lampard deserves extra credit this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 3 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Garth Crooks has claimed that Frank Lampard deserves credit for helping Chelsea FC to punch above their weight in the Premier League this season.

The Blues remain in fourth place in the Premier League table as they lead the chase for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Despite their position in the table, Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Marcos Alonso scored twice to help Chelsea FC seal a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the top flight at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks feels that Alonso deserves praise for his fine display against the Cherries – but he also thinks that Lampard is worthy of credit for pulling some good form out of his current Chelsea FC squad.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Chelsea are fourth in the table and staring at the trap door in the Champions League.

“Nevertheless, the Blues are still punching above their weight and that is down to Frank Lampard.”

Reflecting on Alonso’s display against Bournemouth, Crooks added: “The Chelsea left wing-back scores against Spurs, gets sent off against Bayern Munich and nets another two against Bournemouth – all in a week’s work.

“Alonso is back to his goal-scoring best as Chelsea’s three at the back suits the Spain international.

“The Cherries should really count themselves very lucky because Alonso should have had a hat-trick and missed arguably his easiest chance of the game.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will then switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

