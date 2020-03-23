Reece James: The one player I’d love Chelsea FC to bring back

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James has admitted that he would love to see Chelsea FC make a move to re-sign Eden Hazard.

The Belgian playmaker is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and he opted to leave Stamford Bridge to sign for Real Madrid last summer after years of speculation linking him with the move.

Hazard has endured an injury-hit first season at Real Madrid and he has only started nine games in La Liga for the Spanish side, scoring just one goal and making just one assist.

Chelsea FC have been moving forwards in Hazard’s absence, with new manager Frank Lampard having placed his faith in the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount this season.

James has also enjoyed a run in the first team under Lampard and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances at full-back.

Now, the youngster has admitted that he would love to see Chelsea FC re-sign Hazard if they got the chance.

Asked to name the one Chelsea FC player he would bring back if he had the chance, James replied in an interview with Bleacher Report: “Eden Hazard.

“I just loved the way he played. I still love him. He’ll go down as one of Chelsea’s best players ever.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

