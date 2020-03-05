Cesc Fabregas rates Billy Gilmour’s display in Chelsea FC’s win over Liverpool FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Billy Gilmour following the teenager’s fantastic display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old played the full 90 minutes for the Blues and he was named as the man of the match following his fine performance in the middle of the park for Frank Lampard’s men.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley secured the victory and booked Chelsea FC’s place in the quarter-final draw.

But Gilmour stole many of the headlines with his mature performance for the west London side as he helped Lampard’s men to knock out the Premier League leaders.

Despite not having started a Premier League game this season, Gilmour has impressed whenever he has been called upon by Lampard and he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

Now, former Chelsea FC and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas has admitted that he was very impressed by the way Gilmour performed for the Blues on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fabregas said when asked about Gilmour’s performance: “Fantastic.

“Personality on the ball, intelligence in his decision making, always making angles to offer himself and has that bit of aggression in him which is very important specially in the Premier League.

“When you have the quality but also the desire, the work ethic and the intelligence, then is when you can see real potential in a young player. He has all of that.”

Gilmour will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

