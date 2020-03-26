Cesc Fabregas explains why he chose to sign for Chelsea FC

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Jose Mourinho played a key role in helping to convince him to sign for Chelsea FC in the summer of 2014.

The former Arsenal captain moved to Stamford Bridge from FC Barcelona in 2014 despite having spent the first part of his career playing for their London rivals.

Fabregas enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the west London club, winning two Premier League titles as well as the League Cup and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea FC.

The 32-year-old midfielder has now revealed that his decision to sign for Chelsea FC was a difficult one but he ended up being convinced to sign for the Blues after a meeting with then-Blues boss Mourinho.

Speaking in an interview with Arseblog, Fabregas said: “I spoke to Mourinho, which I didn’t think it would ever happen because of what happened when I was at Arsenal and Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“But after I left the room with Mourinho I said to Darren [Dein, his agent] ‘that’s it, I’m going to Chelsea’. There was no money involved.

“What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play absolutely every game.

“I knew this would have repercussions with Arsenal. It would have been the same with City or United but I wanted to go back to the Premier League.

“Thank God that I took that decision because those five years I was very happy there, we’ve won everything in England, the most winning team in English football when I’ve been there. With the fans there was a connection that was impeccable.”

Fabregas now plies his trade in Ligue 1 with Monaco, after having left Stamford Bridge to sign for the French club in January last year.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The west London side are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City.

