Fikayo Tomori: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Fikayo Tomori has thanked Frank Lampard for showing faith in him and giving him a chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team this season.

Lampard has made a name for himself with his decision to give youth a chance to shine at Stamford Bridge this season, with the Blues boss placing his faith in the likes of Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham throughout the campaign.

The 22-year-old Tomori has made 15 starts for Chelsea FC in the Premier League this season and although he has found his first-team opportunities to be more limited lately, it has still been a breakthrough campaign for the defender.

And Tomori has praised Lampard for the impact he has had at Stamford Bridge following his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s successor back in the summer last year.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Tomori said: “The manager has been great, certainly with me and the younger players.

“He put his trust in us from day one, even earlier for me and Mason [Mount] because he took us on loan with him to Derby.

“He has confidence to play the younger players if we are performing well in training, he gives us that opportunity and that’s massive.

“I feel that I’m ready to come back in [and play] but I’m not knocking the manager’s door down or anything.

“I want to show him on the training ground with my performances and attitude and I trust the manager to decide when it is right for me to play. I’m still young, I’m still learning and it’s the football that does the talking.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

