Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Callum Hudson-Odoi's situation after he tested positive for Covid-19

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 March 2020, 23:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is almost feeling like his “usual self” again after the Chelsea FC midfielder tested positive for coronavirus.

Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19 late last week and he has been continuing his recovery from home since then.

Earlier this week, Hudson-Odoi updated Chelsea FC on his recovery by posting a series of videos of himself training on an exercise bike while at home.

Now, Blues boss Lampard has confirmed that the 19-year-old attacker has been making good progress in his recovery as he looks to shake off the illness as quickly as possible.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear.”

The Premier League season is currently on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are due to return to Premier League action on 5 April with a trip to West Ham United in the top flight, but it is not clear if there will be further postponements.

Chelsea FC are currently leading the race for a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and they are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

