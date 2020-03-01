Frank Lampard issues Chelsea FC update on Christian Pulisic injury

Frank Lampard has admitted his frustration at Christian Pulisic's injury situation at Chelsea FC

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta Sunday 1 March 2020, 04:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has admitted his frustration at the length of time Christian Pulisic has been sidelined for Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The USA international has not featured for the Blues since New Year’s Day due to a niggly groin injury and he is yet to make his return for the west London side.

Pulisic was initially thought to be out of action for a few weeks but the timescale for recovery has been increasing and there is not yet a date set for his return.

Lampard was quizzed about the playmaker’s situation at his weekly news briefing on Friday and the Chelsea FC boss admitted that he can sympathise with the attacker after having struggled with a similar injury himself as a player.

Asked about Pulisic’s injury, Lampard told a news conference on Friday: “The projected time out was a lot less than what it’s turned out to be.

“I had a similar injury myself as a player and was out for three months, the worst injury I had so I can certainly sympathise and speak with him about the detail of the injury because it’s not an easy one.

“I actually re-injured it trying to be too keen to come back so I know it’s a delicate injury. I expected him back quicker but knowing the injury I can see that it’s a difficult one.”

The 21-year-old Pulisic joined Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games for the Blues this season.

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Liverpool FC in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

