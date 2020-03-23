John Terry: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

John Terry has described Frank Lampard’s start to life as Chelsea FC manager as “incredible”.

Lampard has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge after having been brought in as the club’s new manager last summer following Maurizio Sarri’s exit.

The former England midfielder has been placing his faith in youth this season and he has earned plenty of praise for giving the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James the chance to shine in the first team.

Chelsea FC are currently in the driving seat for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Blues currently fourth and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

Lampard’s former team-mate Terry has now admitted that he has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from the new Chelsea FC boss so far this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Terry said: “It’s been incredible, for me there was no one better than to give Lamps the job.

“With Jody [Morris] as well he’s got someone who knows and trusts the younger players and worked with them at youth team and U18 level, so it’s been a superb mix.

“The expectation has been excellent because the group they’ve had this year have done really, really well.

“I’ve been really impressed with the style of play, the capabilities of the younger players coming through and that mix with the likes of Cesar [Azpilicueta] and the experienced ones helping them along the way, giving them support in Frank’s first season.

“I’m really pleased to see the lads doing so well.”

Chelsea FC are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

Despite their promising position in the table, the Blues have struggled to find consistent form for most of the campaign and they have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League.

