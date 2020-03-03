Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash

Frank Lampard looks ahead to Chelsea FC's showdown with Liverpool FC in the FA Cup on Tuesday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 3 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for victory when they host the Reds in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are heading into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are also looking to find some more consistent form, with the Blues having played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

Lampard’s Chelsea FC team have struggled to find consistency with their results recently and the west London side have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

The Chelsea FC boss has now insisted that his side will give everything they have got to claim the victory against Liverpool FC as they bid for their spot in the quarter-finals.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said of Tuesday’s game: “We’ll be going all out for the victory.

“It’s Liverpool, our fans are coming to see us in the FA Cup trying to overturn the best team in the land.

“It doesn’t mean I might not change a couple of people, I think there might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of little different options, but I won’t pick a team casually where I’m giving minutes.

“I’m treating it with the care I would any Premier League game.”

After Tuesday night’s game in west London, Chelsea FC will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

They will then travel to Aston Villa in their next top-flight game.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard issues update on Tammy Abraham injury
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Joe Gomez ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United prepared to offer 24-year-old £150,00-a-week deal – report
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Odion Ighalo admits Man United team-mate is ‘on fire’
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Portsmouth v Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Dubai 2020: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win fifth in Dubai, and 21st straight match
Owen Hargreaves
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old Watford star
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network