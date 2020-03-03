Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for victory when they host the Reds in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are heading into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are also looking to find some more consistent form, with the Blues having played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

Lampard’s Chelsea FC team have struggled to find consistency with their results recently and the west London side have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

The Chelsea FC boss has now insisted that his side will give everything they have got to claim the victory against Liverpool FC as they bid for their spot in the quarter-finals.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said of Tuesday’s game: “We’ll be going all out for the victory.

“It’s Liverpool, our fans are coming to see us in the FA Cup trying to overturn the best team in the land.

“It doesn’t mean I might not change a couple of people, I think there might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of little different options, but I won’t pick a team casually where I’m giving minutes.

“I’m treating it with the care I would any Premier League game.”

After Tuesday night’s game in west London, Chelsea FC will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

They will then travel to Aston Villa in their next top-flight game.

