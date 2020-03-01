Frank Lampard drops hint about Chelsea FC summer signings

Frank Lampard hints that Chelsea FC are in for a busy transfer window in the summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 1 March 2020, 05:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has hinted that Chelsea FC could be set for a rebuild in the summer transfer window.

The Blues were barred from signing any players last summer due to the transfer ban handed to them by Fifa, and they did not make any new signings in January.

Chelsea FC have started their summer transfer business early, however, after having agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in recent weeks.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the Blues will be keen to bolster their squad as they prepare for Lampard’s second full season in charge of the west London side.

With Chelsea FC currently competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League, Lampard openly admits that the west London side have some work to do to transform themselves back into title challengers.

And the Blues boss has now hinted that Chelsea FC could be set for a busy few months in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Lampard said: “There is a reason why we are where we are.

“We have not challenged in the Premier League for a couple of years. We want to close that gap.

“Come the summer, of course as a club we want to move forward and make some decisions.

“We are certainly on the same page here when I speak with the board and we have our conversations. We know we are fighting for fourth place.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will then host Everton in the Premier League next Sunday.

