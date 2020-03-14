Chelsea FC teenager Billy Gilmour reveals his biggest footballing inspiration

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 14 March 2020, 04:30 UK
Chelsea FC youngster Billy Gilmour has revealed that FC Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is his biggest footballing hero.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent weeks after having held down a place in the first team in Frank Lampard’s side.

Gilmour was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC claim a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round earlier this month, and he followed that up with another solid performance in the 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

The midfielder looks to have a bright future ahead of him and his performances have rightly got many Chelsea FC fans excited about his potential.

Now, Gilmour has revealed that he has tried to model himself on FC Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta’s displays.

Asked who is footballing inspiration was, Gilmour said: “It was always [Andres] Iniesta.

“I just loved the way he played, how he got the ball, passing the ball.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and in the driving seat for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Blues have endured a run of patchy form in recent weeks and they have only won two of their last five games in the top flight.

