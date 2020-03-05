Pundit compares Chelsea FC’s Billy Gilmour to Roy Keane

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Billy Gilmour reminds him of Roy Keane following his fine display for Chelsea FC against Liverpool FC this week.

The teenager was named as the man of the match after producing a calm display in the middle of the park for Frank Lampard’s men as Chelsea FC sealed a 2-0 win over the Reds to book their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Gilmour earned lots of praise for his display as he helped to inspire Chelsea FC through to the next round thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

There has inevitably been lots of excited discussion amongst Chelsea FC fans about Gilmour’s potential following his impressive performances this season.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Cascarino has claimed that the 18-year-old reminds him of a young Keane.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Cascarino said: “He was thrown in the deep end and absolutely swam, he didn’t have an issue at all.

“The first 15 minutes he just set the standard for the game, just getting on it, having that inner belief and dictating the pace of the midfield.

“Without wanting to go over the top, because I’m as guilty as everybody of doing this and getting excited about what you see, but I remember Keane being very similar at this age.

“Roy Keane demanded the ball, he was a fearless footballer. When I first saw him at Nottingham Forest and then when he got in the Ireland squad, Roy just enjoyed having the ball, he demanded it, ‘give me it’.

“Billy Gilmour did that. Roy was tenacious and Billy Gilmour showed that as well last night.

“Keane was a little bit older when he first came over from Ireland, but if I’m comparing that to what I’m seeing from an 18-year-old, Roy had that tenacity in his game where he just wanted the ball and never shirked anything. That’s what Billy Gilmour did last night.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Everton in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then return to top-flight action with a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday 14 March.

The west London side are currently fourth in the Premier League as they seek a top-four finish under Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip